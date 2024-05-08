Yusuf Earmarks N5bn for Kano Pensioner Gratuity Payments

Kano State has earmarked N5bn for the second batch of gratuity payments to its pensioners, Governor Abba Yusuf announced on Wednesday. This financial initiative is part of a broader effort to clear outstanding dues owed to retired state workers, reflecting the state government’s commitment to welfare and timely financial support for its elderly population.

Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of supporting retired employees who had dedicated their careers to the service of Kano State. “I have approved the commencement of the second batch payment of outstanding gratuity to pensioners in our state,” he stated in a post on X. The announcement was met with relief by the beneficiaries who had been awaiting the payments.

This decision comes at a critical time when economic hardships due to inflation and the rising cost of living have significantly impacted the elderly in Nigeria. For many pensioners, the delayed gratuity payments had compounded their financial challenges, leaving them struggling to cover basic needs such as healthcare, housing, and food.

The Governor did not specify the exact number of pensioners who will benefit from this current disbursement but indicated that the priority would be given to those who have been waiting the longest. The total allocation of N5bn is expected to cover a substantial portion of the backlog, providing much-needed relief to the state’s retired workforce.

The process of gratuity payment in Kano State has historically been fraught with delays, a common issue in various state administrations across Nigeria due to budget constraints and administrative inefficiencies. However, Governor Yusuf’s administration has pledged to address these delays as a matter of priority, acknowledging that resolving pension issues is not only a matter of administrative necessity but also a moral obligation.

Furthermore, the state government has announced plans to implement a more robust system to ensure that future payments are made promptly and efficiently. This includes the establishment of a dedicated task force to oversee the process and ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of funds.