Yuletide: Police Ban Fireworks, Knockouts in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has banned the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts, firecrackers, and other pyrotechnics in the state as they pose a threat to security.

The ban was approved by the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, who admonished that the usage of fireworks (knockouts) is capable of causing nuisances, which further generates undue anxiety, fear, and an unnecessary disruption of public peace. Additionally, he warned against the hazardous consequences of its use, noting that it could give room to diversions that might give criminals the chance to continue their crimes and endanger residents.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer for theDelta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe.

According to Edafe, “The CP warned in strong terms that any dealer or resident who fails toabide by the ban,when caught,would be made to face the wrath of the law.On this note, parents and guardians are urged to monitor their wards and curtail their use of knockouts during Christmas And New Year celebrations.

“CP Wale Abass urges the good people of Delta to be vigilant and security conscious as he reaffirms the Command’s commitment and willingness to protect the life and properties of residents during the yulitide season and beyond.

“The Commissioner of Police on behalf of officers and men of the Command, wishes the good people of Delta State a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebration in advance.”