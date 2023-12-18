Yuletide: LASTMA Clears Illegally Parked Trucks to Ease Traffic

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday carried out an enforcement operation led by the General Manager, Mr. Bakare Olalekan in conjunction with relevant security Agencies to ensure smooth/seamless traffic for Lagosians during this festive seasons and beyond, impounded another 78 illegally parked containerised trucks on top of High Bridge by Lilly Pond inward Apapa and Sifax axis of Ijora (Olopa).

In a press statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that the early Sunday morning enforcement operations lasted between 12 am to 7 am.

According to Mr. Bakare Oki (G.M. LASTMA) the enforcement operations will be continuous with zero tolerance to indiscriminate parking and impediments in the axis..

He however, called on motorists to take possession of the road and not hesitate to inform LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailer/truck via the Agency hotlines 08100565860,08129928490, 08129928515 & 08129928593.