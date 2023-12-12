Yuletide: Lagos Warns Against Operation of Illegal Car Parks

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has intensified its advocacy campaign across various CDC/CDAs to enlighten residents on the negative impact of indiscriminate parking on streets and major roads.

This is part of the efforts to tackle indiscriminate parking during this festive season and beyond.

In a statement on Tuesday, LASEPA said the weeklong motorised campaign scheduled to hold at some LGAs/LCDAs kicked off on Monday at the Authority’s office at 36b Sasegbon Street, GRA Ikeja with the theme “LASPA says NO to indiscriminate parking”.

The statement read in part, “The General Manager of LASPA, Mrs Adebisi Adelabu said that the motorised campaign is a collaborative effort with Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy and some of the CDC/CDA leaders through the Ministry of Local Government, and Community Affairs and to further sensitize lagosians at all level on compliance with the Lagos State Parking Policy.

“Adelaabu stressed that indiscriminate parking amongst other parking violations and offences is one of the major contributors to traffic congestion across the state, hence the need to intensify senstization campain especially during the festive season.

“we are calling on Lagosians at all levels to comply with Lagos State Parking Policy, and work with LASPA to ensure our roads are free of illegal parking this season, so we can put an end to indiscriminate parking in our beloved state. Indiscriminate parking is dangerous and unlawful, and it worsens traffic conditions on our roads, she said.

“Adelabu enjoined corporate entities to comply with the Lagos State Parking Policy and make parking provisions for their clients and customers in order to avoid running foul of relevant laws.”

She was quoted as saying, “There will be enforcement of parking laws across the state in order to ensure the roads are clear and safe for use, so be compliant with the parking laws of the state.

“The General manager assured that all events centres and other corporate entities with insufficient parking spaces, can reach LASPA for alternative arrangements.

“we offer parking marshals during the “ember”months, so if you need help let us know. Also, if you need extra space for packing around your businesses, let us know, we can talk to other businesses who don’t use their spaces at that particular period to accommodate your needs”.

“You are not allowed to use the roads and setbacks for parking without permission, it is against the law. She stressed”

Adelabu also warned against the use of unapproved public spaces and roads for car parks by unauthorized persons, adding that Lagos State will clamp down on all operators of illegal car parks around the state as LASPA is the only parking regulatory agency of the state.

She stated that the Authority had gone around the state to map out roads that are suitable for on-street parking and had gone ahead to lane-mark and installed signages on