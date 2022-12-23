Yuletide: Celebrate With Caution, LASEMA Boss Appeals To Lagosians

As Lagosians prepare to celebrate Christmas and New Year, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has appealed to all the residents of the State to be safety conscious and abide by safety regulations to prevent emergencies and disasters that could lead to loss of lives and properties.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the appeal while fielding questions from newsmen at the six-lesson Christmas Carol organised by the Agency for its Staff and associates at its Command and Control Centre, Alausa-Secretariat.

Dr Oke-Osanyintolu who assured Lagosians of the Agency’s responsiveness and preparedness, reminded residents that risk mitigation, prevention and emergency management is everyone’s responsibility.

In his welcome address, PS LASEMA, explained that the event was organised to show appreciation to God that emergency cases were minimal in the state in the outgoing year and improved achievements since the establishment of the Agency fifteen years ago.

The event afforded the emergency responders the opportunity to showcase their dancing and singing skills as some gospel artistes and the LASEMA in-house Choir dished out various thanksgiving songs as well as traditional carol hymns to the delight of the audience.

The event had in presence dignitaries from all walks of life, such as the Representative of Her Excellency, the First Lady of Lagos State, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, representative of the Lagos State Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries and other men and women of timber and calibre