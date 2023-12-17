Yuletide: Ban on Fireworks, Knockouts Still in Place – Imo Police

The Imo State Police Command has reiterated that the ban on the sale or use of fireworks, firecrackers, and pyrotechnics popularly known as (knockouts) before, during, and after the Yuletide seasons is still in force, just as it warned that violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, admonished the good people of the state to refrain from the sale or use of any form of fireworks as it threatens the public peace and security in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Spokesman for the command, ASP Henry Okoye, the CP noted that the use of fireworks is capable of creating apprehension and distractions that could potentially create opportunities for hoodlums to perfect a criminal act and may also lead to fire outbreaks, especially in this season of harmattan.

The statement continued, “In addition, the Commissioner of Police urges parents and guardians to implore their children and wards to refrain from the sale or use of firecrackers (knockouts) as it is in the best interest of all.

“CP Danjuma assures the good people of Imo State and those in the diaspora wishing to return home for the festive seasons of their maximum safety and security. In the spirit of collaboration, the CP calls on‘Ndi Imo’ to collectively work towards sustaining the peace and security we cherish in Imo State by being security conscious and reporting any suspicious person seen or clandestine activity observed within their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600 or.08098880197.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes the good people of Imo State a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.”