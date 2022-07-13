Entertainment

Yul Edochie Slams Ahmed Musa For Plagiarism

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said that a post made by professional Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa, that trended on Tuesday was copied from him without any credit given to him.

Musa had made a post about ASUU strike and how Nigerian political office holders send their children abroad to school, thus showing lack of belief in a system they run.

Reacting, Yul Edochie wrote on social media, saying, “Na me think am, write am post for my page this morning. My brother Ahmed Musa munch am post am for him own page without giving credit for it. E good? We all want a working Nigeria.”

“Nothing wrong with copy and paste, but you should give credit to the writer,” he said.

Checks revealed that the actor shared his post an hour before Musa’s.

