Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Engage In Heated Argument

There has been a buzz on the internet as popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, found himself engaged in a heated argument with his second wife, Judy Austin.

In a video that has now gone viral, Yul expressed his frustration regarding Judy’s recent behavior, particularly her addiction to her phone. The footage captured Judy recording their conversation, while Yul pleaded for her to put down the device and pay attention to him.

In response, Judy defended her phone usage, asserting that it had no impact on their ongoing discussion, as she claimed to be listening attentively. She cautioned Yul against raising his voice, suggesting that he was redirecting his anger towards her following a car accident.

Yul took to his Facebook page to share the viral video, expressing his disappointment at Judy’s continuous failure to listen to him. He confessed to growing weary of the situation.

The incident has sparked discussions online, with many speculating about the underlying issues in their relationship. Fans and followers have shared their opinions on the matter, highlighting the challenges faced by couples in maintaining effective communication.

As the video continues to circulate, the public remains curious about the future of Yul and Judy’s relationship and whether they will be able to resolve their differences.