Youths Will Run Tinubu’s Government – Bello

Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, declared on Friday that a Bola Tinubu-led administration will be predominately composed of young people.

Bello made this statement immediately after a private meeting at the State House in Abuja with President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.).

“His administration is going to be more run by the younger generation,” Bello said while fielding questions about his current role as the National Youths Co-ordinator of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council.”

He continued, “Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has 21 APC governors. He has touched the lives of Nigerians across the board. He is a builder. He built human beings, he builds nations. And he has started telling us exactly what he is going to do.

“And his administration, by the special grace of God, is going to be more run by the younger generation. And you know that the younger generation constitutes the quantum number of voters in this coming election.

“That is why you can see that President Muhammadu Buhari is already campaigning for him, that he will continue where he will stop,” the Governor said.

According to Bello, the purpose of his Friday visit was to express his gratitude to the President for agreeing to the State’s offer to commission a few infrastructural projects in December.

The Reference Hospital in Okene and the fleet of ambulances it is connected to, the brand-new Ohinoyi’s Palace in Okene, the Ganaja Junction Flyover and interchange in Lokoja, the GYB Model Science Secondary School in Adankolo, Lokoja, the Muhammadu Buhari Square (Civic Centre) in Lokoja, and a fleet of cutting-edge security vehicles to combat crimes and criminalities are among them.

“You recall that Mr. President visited Kogi state on December 29, 2022. Almost the last state visit he had within the country commissioning project. Graciously, he came, he saw and he believe exactly how we’ve been able to utilize the meager resources in terms of development and the little we have been able to generate as IGR within the state.

“Mr. President was so happy and so pleased. So, it is a follow-up visit that I came today to thank Mr. President and to present an album of some of the projects he commissioned. And by the special grace of God, we’re going to catalog all of the projects and achievements within the life of this administration and present it to him and to the whole world to see.

“Mr President was so happy and he appreciated me. He appreciated the good people of Kogi state for giving my government support and for coming out en mass and welcoming him,” Bello said.