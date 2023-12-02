Youth Minister Lauds AGILE Project

The Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim, has praised the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, (AGILE) project in the seven pioneer states of the federation aimed at improving the education opportunities of the adolescent girls.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Project steering committee in Abuja held on Tuesday 28th November, 2023, the Minister noted that the project would not only succeed but thrive to leave a lasting impact on the lives of the adolescent girls.

*”The collective expertise will ensure that this initiative will not only succeed but thrive, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of the adolescent girls we aim to empower.”* She said.

The Minister, praised the World Bank for its support, adding that the project marks a significant milestone in the collective commitment to the development and empowerment of adolescent girls across the nation.

The Honourable Minister noted that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration desires that the project goes beyond the current participating states of Bornu, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, and Plateau and the approval for an additional financing of US$ 700 million by the Federal Executive Council has paved the way for the expansion of the project to more states.

She added that the expansion of the project will ensure that its positive impact reaches even more communities which demonstrates the unwavering dedication to inclusivity and equitable opportunities for the youth.

Dr. Ibrahim, as a member of the steering committee, assured that the members would form a formidable team that would be dedicated to providing strategic guidance and oversight to the implementation of the AGILE project in the participating states.

The Minister called on all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards the success of the project for the good of the nation. *”Let us join hands in ensuring the success of the AGILE project, working collaboratively to uplift the lives of our youth and build a brighter and more empowered future for our nation.”* she said

Director General, World Bank Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, in his goodwill message, appreciated the success of the project and assured of his organisation’s continuous support.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman inaugurated the National Project Steering Committee and charged members to execute the project diligently so as to deliver success.

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project is a World Bank assisted project of the Federal Ministry of Education geared at improving secondary education opportunities for adolescent girls aged between 10 and 20.