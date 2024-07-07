You’re Not God’s Mouthpiece, Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Slams Primate Ayodele

Kanunta Kanu, the brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has slammed Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church for saying the IPOB leader should beg to be released else he dies in in prison.

According to Primate Ayodele, who spoke during the launch of his 30th ‘Warning to the Nations’ at his church in Lagos on Saturday, Kanu needs to hands off the agitation for the restoration of the defunct Biafra Republic.

The clergyman said, “Nigeria will break but not through Nnamdi Kanu or Sunday Igboho, Kanu should beg the government before he is released or else he will die in jail.

“He should hands off because he lacks the capacity to carry the agitation. The country will break without a bloodbath, it will be a natural cause.

“Prayer and fasting will not stop it because the spirit of existence is tired, The spirit of our forefathers like Tafawa Balewa is not happy. Nigeria’s break up will start from the North.”

Reacting, Kanunta Kanu slammed Primate Ayodele, saying the clergyman is masquerading as God’s mouthpiece dishing out words not authored by God

He shared on X, “We take exception to the comments credited to Primate Elijah Ayodele where he disparaged Nnamdi Kanu in the name of prophesy. Pastor Ayodele and his likes should focus on their calling of deceiving their gullible followers and steer clear of the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are disappointed in the likes of Ayodele who masquerade as God’s mouthpiece dishing out words not authored by God instead of courageously speaking truth to power.

“Sycophantic Bible bashers like you is the reason Nigeria is in a spiritual mess today. Men who speak when God has not spoken should limit their ungodly prophesies to their gullible followers. Kanu has suffered enough and does not need any distraction at this stage. Ayodele and his likes should rather pray for and offer counsel to Nigeria Leaders to uphold justice and equity.

“Ayodele should be courageous enough to tell the world what God said about the murderous invasion of our family home that resulted in the death of my parents and the murder of 28 other innocent visitors to our home. The righteous God I know cannot count the masterminds of this atrocity guiltless and hold their victim accountable. Between Kanu and the perpetrators of this heinous crime and their sponsors, who should apologise to who?

“Seer should please keep their visions to themselves and stop using Nnamdi Kanu’s name to seek public attention and draw social media traffic. God whose mouthpiece Ayodele is claiming to be is a God of justice who does not punish the innocent. Primate Ayodele should stop deceiving gullible minds with purported prophesies that have nothing to do with God.

“In case he has forgotten, may we remind him that liberators and freedom fighters all over the world have always been unjustly persecuted. George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Ghandi, Nelson Mandela and anti-colonial freedom fighters in Africa all suffered before their people were liberated. Even Jesus Christ had to be crucified for humanity to be freed from sin.”