Sports

You’re An Inspiration, Ronaldo Hails Tom Brady

Elizabeth Karrem10 mins ago
12
Ronaldo
Ronaldo

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has professed Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback, Tom Brady a ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Time).

Ronaldo made the remarks after Brady won the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the World Sports Awards on Sunday.

The award was gifted to Brady for his remarkable career in American football that has been going on for so many years now.

During his acceptance, Ronaldo decided to drop by and send his message to the American.

He said, “The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). It’s an honour to send you this video because you are truly an inspiration for all of us.

“For your hard work, your dedication and your longevity, I think you deserve to win this award, this one and all of the awards. I wish you all the best, keep going with that motivation, even with your age.”

Recall that Brady made a remarkable U-turn in his career choices this year.

The 44-year-old came out of retirement, just a month after he announced his plans to stop playing the sport.

Tags
Elizabeth Karrem10 mins ago
12

Related Articles

Benzema

Benzema Has What It Takes To Win Ballon d’Or – Gundogan

13 mins ago
Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag Won’t Stop Until It Gets Perfect -Schweinstiger

24 mins ago
Messi

Pochettino Laments Messi Booing By PSG Fans

16 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel

Rudiger To Leave Chelsea – Tuchel

20 hours ago