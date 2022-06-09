You’re A True Yoruba Son, Afenifere Salutes Akeredolu On Security

•Urges President Buhari To Fish Out Perpetrators Of Owo Massacre

•No Going Back On Anti-Open Grazing Law- Gov Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Thursday received the national delegation of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, Afenifere who paid a condolence visit to his office in Alagabaka, Akure, the state capital.

The group was led by its national leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in the company of other members including the deputy national leader, Oba Oladapo Olaitan; former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Gbenga Daniel; Chief Olu Falae; Chief Tunji Alapinni; Chief Sola Ebiseni; Chief Korede Duyile among several others.

Chief Adebanjo commiserated with the Governor, the Olowo of Owo, the Catholic church and the poeple of the state over the ugly incident.

He referred to the Governor as a true son of Yoruba race, adding that his courage in establishing the Amotekun corps was typical of a true Yoruba man.

The Afenifere leader particularly commended Governor Akeredolu for doing his best to secure not only the state but the South-West region.

He added that the security situation in the Southwest would have been worsened, but for the Establishment of the Amotekun corps.

Chief Adebanjo saluted the courage and stance of the Governor on issues of national importance, saying that Governor Akeredolu has always demonstrated that he is a politician with a second address.

He described the Owo church attack as an unfortunate situation, calling on Governor Akeredolu to ensure the assailants do not go unpunished.

Afenifere described the assailants as terrorists who must be apprehended and made to face the consequences of the heinous crime.

The Afenifere leader insisted on the change of the constitution to give the country a people’s constitution and equal opportunity to all.

He emphasised that Nigerians are currently suffering under what he called “military imposed fraudulent constitution”.

“The elections we are going into will be an exercise in futility if we don’t change the constitution. We want state police and restructuring before the elections. So, change the constitution before moving further “, Chief Adebanjo insisted.

The group also donated N1.5m to the church and victims of the attack.

Speaking while receiving the delegation, Governor Akeredolu appreciated them for their condolence visit, noting that his administration would not back down on its Anti-open Grazing Law.

“What we have suffered is not just gruesome, for me it is like an annihilation because these animals in human’s skin did not come to kidnap, because they pick nobody. They did not come to steal because they took no Kobo. But they came to maim and kill. So, that is why we have never minced words to say they are terrorists.

“We have been reading the news, and I think this incident is the most internationalised incident in Nigeria ever. Today the Pope is talking and tomorrow the House of Common is debating, everybody is talking. I have got calls from many people, I have gotten letter from the US Embassy and others. Everybody is worried, I’m worried myself.

“If we were at war, it was not possible for us to lose 40 people in a day because we would all be armed and face each other. If you visit the hospitals one will feel even worse. I have been to all the hospitals over and over, there is no way the visit will not bring tears to your eyes”, the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu re-emphasised the need for restructuring in the county, adding that there is the need for a new Constitution to take the country out of the various challenges facing it.

“We teach the world that you can make your marks by depending on God.”