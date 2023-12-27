Your Money is Safe in Banks, CBN Assures Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has assured Nigerians that their money kept in banks are safe.

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, on Wednesday.

The clarification comes after a report by the CBN’s special investigator, Jim Obazee, which revealed that the embattled former governor of the apex Bank, Godwin Emefiele, used proxies, to set up two financial institutions.

The apex bank said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has noticed reports, in certain media outlets, about a recommendation for the Federal Government to take over some CBN-supervised financial institutions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian banks remain safe and sound. The CBN encourages the public to continue their regular activities without being alarmed by reports that have not emanated from the CBN about the health status of Nigerian banks.

“The CBN is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of upholding a stable financial system in Nigeria.

“We assure the general public and depositors about the safety of their funds in Nigerian financial institutions.

“Bank customers are therefore advised to proceed with their banking transactions as usual, as there is no cause for concern.”