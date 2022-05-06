Entertainment

Your Members Can’t Afford Three Square Meal, Uche Maduagwu Knocks Tunde Bakare Over N100m APC Form

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
37
Uche Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken to social media to call out Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church.

This was after Tunde Bakare Purchased the N100 million presidential form of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday, 5th May 2022.

According to Uche Maduagwu, many members of the clergyman’s church can’t afford three square meal, yet the pastor spent that much to contest a race he cannot win.

He said: “Dear pastor Tunde, this is so insensitive and repulsive, so many of your dedicated member have no jobs while so many can not even eat three square meal a day yet you carry 100 million go buy presidential form you know dem no fit choose you, is that not a clear definition of spiritual wastefulness?”

“Where you see that money? EFCC should invite you for questions, but for where, Na hardworking Obi Cubana, Mompha and Cubana Chiefpriest dem go dey wahala for spraying legitimate money. Dear pastor, to say this act Na disgrace to Christianity is understatement”.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
37

Related Articles

Peter Okoye Mocks Politicians Buying N100m Presidential Form

13 hours ago
Laide Bakare, Eniola Badmus

Actress Laide Bakare Slams Eniola Badmus, Says She’s President Of Beefers

3 days ago
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp’s Ex-wife Suffered Trauma From Partner Violence, Says Doctor

3 days ago
Chidinma Ekile

Why I Once Prayed. Fasted For Three Month – Chidinma Ekile

3 days ago