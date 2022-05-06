Your Members Can’t Afford Three Square Meal, Uche Maduagwu Knocks Tunde Bakare Over N100m APC Form

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken to social media to call out Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church.

This was after Tunde Bakare Purchased the N100 million presidential form of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday, 5th May 2022.

According to Uche Maduagwu, many members of the clergyman’s church can’t afford three square meal, yet the pastor spent that much to contest a race he cannot win.

He said: “Dear pastor Tunde, this is so insensitive and repulsive, so many of your dedicated member have no jobs while so many can not even eat three square meal a day yet you carry 100 million go buy presidential form you know dem no fit choose you, is that not a clear definition of spiritual wastefulness?”

“Where you see that money? EFCC should invite you for questions, but for where, Na hardworking Obi Cubana, Mompha and Cubana Chiefpriest dem go dey wahala for spraying legitimate money. Dear pastor, to say this act Na disgrace to Christianity is understatement”.