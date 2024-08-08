Your Lies Can’t Stop Ighodalo – PDP Berates Oshiomhole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lampooned the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for “his failed attempt to confuse the people of Edo State with claims of a non-existent Court Judgement against the PDP candidate in the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.”

The PDP stated that Nigerians watched with “utter dismay as Adams Oshiomhole struggled to convey a false narrative laden with fabrications and bareface lies on national TV in a desperate but failed effort to detract from the overwhelming popularity and support of the majority of Edo State citizens across party lines for Dr. Asue Ighodalo.”

The party said Oshiomhole’s demeanor on TV when he was confronted with the truth by the anchors was to say the least pitiable, as he stammered and could not provide any judgment against the candidature of Asue Ighodalo.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement continued, “Comrade Oshiomhole utterances on TV today is consistent with his antecedent of purveying falsehood, smear campaign and embellishment against individuals and groups that he feels threatened about, as evident in his unprintable assault against the person of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu during the 2016 Edo State governorship election campaign.

“Nigerians can remember how Comrade Oshiomhole brazenly and at various times described Pastor Ize-Iyamu as an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, cultist, treasury looter; a non-performer, an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo State, only for him to turn around during the 2020 Edo State governorship election campaign to recant all that he said against Pastor Ize-Iyamu in 2016.

“It is therefore clear that Comrade Oshiomhole is an inconsistent character whose words and pronouncements cannot be relied upon. Happily, Edo State people already know his stock-in-trade and therefore place no value or premium on whatever comes out of his mouth.

“Nigerians are also aware of Comrade Oshiomhole’s propensity to talk down on the less privileged, disregard traditional institutions, suppress personal freedom of citizens, crave for hero-worshipping and alleged entrenchment of corruption and unbridled treasury looting under his tenure as governor of Edo State.

“Comrade Oshiomhole is an individual reportedly associated with recklessness, causing confusion, quarrelling and disagreements which marked his tenure and led to his unceremonious removal as the National Chairman of the APC.

“Instead of trying to peddle falsehood against the candidature and person of Dr. Asue Ighodalo, he should have used the opportunity of the TV appearance to address the allegations in the public domain of the looting of billions of Naira belonging to Edo State during his tenure as governor.

“Comrade Oshiomhole displayed a ludicrous ignorance by his false assertion that the process leading to the emergence of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as PDP governorship candidate was manipulated; a process that was adjudged to be free, fair, credible; in compliance with the Constitution and Governorship Electoral Guideline of the PDP, the Electoral Act, 2022 and upheld by the Court.

“This resort to falsehood and propaganda by Oshiomhole further confirms that the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo have been jittery since the emergence of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the PDP candidate judging from Dr. Ighodalo’s intimating credentials and overwhelming popularity and acceptability by the people.

“Rather than whining, Comrade Oshiomhole and the APC should contend with their unsellable and uninspiring candidate, who has consistently refused to engage the people of Edo State as he has no substance to deliver or provide to them.”