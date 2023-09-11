Your Legacies Won’t Be Forgotten, Sanwo-Olu Mourns Akintola Williams

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of the nation’s first indigenous chartered accountant and revered elder statesman, Akintola Williams. Describing his passing as a monumental loss, Governor Sanwo-Olu paid tribute to a life that left an indelible mark on the annals of Nigeria.

Akintola Williams, who peacefully passed away at the age of 104 in his Lagos residence on Monday, received heartfelt accolades from the Governor. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that the legacies of the late icon would forever be etched in the memories of Nigerians.

The Governor highlighted Akintola Williams’ outstanding contributions as a distinguished accountant and a leader of unparalleled achievements, noting that these achievements would serve as a timeless inspiration for future generations. As the founder of Africa’s first indigenous chartered accounting firm, Akintola Williams & Co., in Lagos in 1952, the late elder statesman left an indomitable legacy in the financial sector, elevating Nigeria’s and Africa’s status.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Akintola Williams for his groundbreaking roles in the establishment of several pivotal institutions in Nigeria, including the Nigeria Stock Exchange and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. These contributions, he noted, had a profound impact on the nation’s economic landscape.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a great legend and the doyen of Accounting in Nigeria, Akintola Williams, who contributed his quota to the financial sector and the economy of Nigeria during his lifetime.

“I commiserate with his family, friends, associates and the entire accountants in Nigeria.

I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Akintola Williams and that God grants the financial sector and the deceased family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”