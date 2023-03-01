Young Person, Woman Will One Day Be President – Tinubu

President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed the belief that Nigeria will one day have a young person and also a woman as president.

This is as he appealed for calm among those disappointed that their candidate failed to achieve what he achieved.

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday while receiving the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission which declared him winner of the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “Very soon, this nation shall witness a young person standing before you holding this great symbol of democracy and national leadership. We shall see a woman standing before you, holding this certificate as its owner. We shall experience someone from a tribe that many people have tried to dismiss as unqualified for this high office.

“By dint of hard work, determination and unyielding belief in a noble endeavor, you can achieve the best of things.

“There are young people listening to me right now who shall one day be the leaders of our precious and exceptional democratic republic.

“Thus, by taking this certificate, I assume a sacred duty I shall never ignore.

“To you the people, especially the youths, I will work day and night. I will work to the utmost of my ability to make Nigeria better.

“For this to be a victory at all, it cannot simply be a victory for one man or even one party. It must become a victory for all Nigerians who are committed to a greater society.

“I know many did not vote for me. And you are disappointed that your candidate is not where I now stand.

“I understand your hurt. To you, I extend the embrace and comfort of one family member to another.

“This great project called Nigeria beckons to us all. It is bigger and more important than any partisan divide.

“To my supporters, I ask you to continue to have faith in the mission that we have articulated.

“To those who didn’t support me, I ask that you not allow the disappointment of this moment to keep you from realizing the historic national progress we can make by joining hands and hearts in common endeavor to pull this nation through.”