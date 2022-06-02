You’ll Regret It If Mane Leaves, Agbonlahor Tells Liverpool

Former Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has said Liverpool will regret it if they allow Sadio Mane to leave the club.

He said the Senegalese who has a year left on his contract deserves to be earning £300,000-a-week pay.

Advising the club to retain Mane, Agbonlahor pointed out that a replacement for the Senegalese may not fit into the Premier League style of play.

“What are you going to get in to replace him? There will be top players out there but they have not got that Premier League experience, they have not been through it,” the former Aston Villa star told Football Insider.

“Look at Man City with the strength in depth they have got and they have added to it in the forward line. Salah gets free space at times because of Mane’s runs in behind. Diaz and Jota are not Mane. They will regret it,” he said.

Agbonlahor added: “Fair play to Mane. Players want what they deserve. If he thinks he’s worth £300,000-a-week, he’ll demand Bayern Munich pay it or someone else.”

“Liverpool will regret it. [Luis] Diaz is a great player, but how many goals does he score? He’s good on the eye, but I don’t think he’s going to get Mane numbers. [Diogo] Jota is a great player but can be in and out of games. For me, Mane is irreplaceable.”