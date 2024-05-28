‘You Will Suffer’ at Barcelona, Xavi Warns Flick

Xavi Hernandez has issued a stark warning to incoming manager Hansi Flick, predicting that he will “suffer” in his role at Barcelona. This comes in the wake of Barcelona’s announcement on Friday that Xavi will depart at the end of the season.

Initially, Xavi had declared his intention to resign earlier in the season but reversed his decision to stay on.

Despite this, club president Joan Laporta ultimately decided to dismiss the former Barcelona midfielder.

Xavi’s tenure, marked by a mix of highs and lows, now leaves Flick with the challenge of steering the club through its current turbulent phase.

Advising his replacement, Xavi said, “To the new manager, I tell you: You will suffer. This is a difficult job and you have to be patient.

“I think that our work has not been appreciated enough. I took over when the team was in ninth place, finished the season in second place, and won the league the next season.”