You Will Never Be President As Long As I Live – Reno Omokri To Obi

Prominent socio-political activist Reno Omokri has declared that he will go to great lengths to ensure that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), does not ascend to the presidency of Nigeria.

Omokri’s fervent commitment to this cause is so strong that he has vowed to spend all his resources, if necessary, to prevent Obi from winning a presidential election in Nigeria. The former presidential aide, known for his outspoken views, asserted that his family and himself have borne the brunt of what he described as the “ill-mannered followers” of the former Anambra governor.

While Peter Obi’s quest to unseat Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President faced a setback at the tribunal on Wednesday, it is set to continue at the Supreme Court.

However, Omokri remains resolute in his opposition, proclaiming that he would rather not witness the day when Peter Obi steps into the Presidential Villa as an elected president.

“Peter Obi, I am waiting for you in 2027 and 2031. God sparing my life. Because of what you mannerless fascist horde did to my then one-year-old daughter and the rest of my family, I have vowed that you will never smell the Presidency. Never,” he wrote on X shortly after the Tribunal ruled in favour of Tinubu