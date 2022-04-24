You Were Loved, Admired, Osinbajo Mourn Alaafin

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has mourned the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, saying the monarch was loved and admired.

Osinbajo made this known in a post on spcoal media along with photos of him and the monarch before his passing.

He wrote, “The true moral quintessence of the Yoruba race is OMOLÚÀBÍ – The virtuous person. The man or woman of character. We are proud to say that Kabiyesi and the throne of the Alaafin has served the Yoruba people with complete faithfulness to the OMOLÚÀBÍ moral code.

“Indeed even in sophistication of language, the rendition of traditional poetry, proverbs and adages, in dress, in dance and the deployment of a deep knowledge of the history of not just the Yorubas of Nigeria, but the Yoruba speaking peoples everywhere, the Alaafin has demonstrated true depth and dexterity. (80th Birthday Tribute to the Alaafin on the 20th of October 2018)

“Kabiyesi ALAAFIN! we loved and admired you in life may your memory and legacy always be blessed.