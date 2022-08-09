You May Not See Old Age, Yul Edochie Slams Those Mocking Tinubu

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, has slammed those mocking the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A video that went viral on social media on Monday showed members of the Pyrate Confraternity on a procession and chanting a song to mock Tinubu.

According to them, Tinubu was sick and unfit to be bidding for the Presidency in 2023.

Reacting, Edochie stated that those mocking the APC candidate may not be lucky to reach his age in life.

He wrote on Twitter, “Old age is a blessing. And sickness can happen to any one whether young or old. Making a mockery of Tinubu’s health or age is wrong.

“It’s ok if he’s not your candidate, but making jest of him cos of his age or health is absolutely wrong. You may not be lucky to see old age”.