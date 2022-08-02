You Embody Loyalty, Akeredolu Hails Retiring HoS, Adeyemo

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the retiring Head of Service of the State, Pastor John Adeyemo, mni, as an embodiment of loyalty and team player.

Governor Akeredolu, while congratulating him on his meritorious service to the State, noted that Adeyemo was lucky to have reached the pinnacle of his career as HoS before the retirement.

The Governor spoke at the 60th birthday and retirement Thanksgiving Service for the retiring HoS held at the Pride of Zion Ministry, Ilekun, Oda Road, Akure.

The service was attended by members of family of the celebrant, members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; members of the State House of Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye; Permanent Secretaries, other top government functionaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders, as well as well-wishers.

Governor Akeredolu said: “I must congratulate you. Not all civil servants retire at 60. Some leave before they are 60 because they would have put in the number of years required.

“So, when you have this rare opportunity of retiring at very unique years in the life of any human being, to turn 60, is not a joke. Today, 2nd of August, 2022, you are 60 years on the dot; not everybody will have that opportunity.

“You are not just leaving the civil service, you are leaving at the pinnacle of your career. Not everybody has that opportunity. I know that when you were recruited, a number of you were recruited at the same time. Among that group, you are probably the only one that have become the Head of Service. So, you are a lucky man and you should thank God for your life.

“I must congratulate you and thank your wife and children for the support. You have a good home. Without a good home there is no way you can succeed. When you don’t have a good home it will show at the place of your work. I have found in you someone whose humble beginning is with him throughout his service. Very, very humble.

“I found in you that you are very loyal. You are an embodiment of loyalty. You showed loyalty. You have demonstrated that you are loyal to the master you have. You are cool and calm.

“You are a team player. I saw that in you. You rallied everybody together. In your one year and four months as Head of Service, there was no time the labour union went on strike. It is a testimony to your very convivial working relationship with union members.

“You sit down every month with them. You have every respect for your predecessor, Dare Aragbaiye. You and him have been able to manage the union well without me getting involved. And I want to thank the Union leaders for their good working relationship with you.

“I have the greatest respect for you and your knowledge. You are a member of Nigeria Institute (mni), not many are. You belong to a class of Nigeria and because of that, you have handled your position so well,” the Governor said.

Akeredolu also appreciated the civil servants in the state for their support and cooperation so far, appealing to them to extend same cooperation to the incoming Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele.

Earlier, the guest preacher, Rev Olusola Aiyegunle, in his sermon congratulated the celebrant on his 60th birthday and retirement after a meritorious service to the State.

Meanwhile, the new HoS, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, would be sworn in tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, by 12pm.

Until his appointment, Pastor Ogundele was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services Department of the Governor’s office.