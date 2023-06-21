You Did Not Represent Us, Oba Of Benin Slams Ex-minister Agba

In a recent statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Oba Ewuare II, Mr Iguobaro Osaigbovo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, expressed his deep disappointment regarding the lopsided representation provided by the immediate past Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba.

The monarch highlighted that during Agba’s tenure, ministerial benefits were not adequately extended to the Edo South and Edo Central senatorial districts.

Failed Reciprocation of Goodwill Sparks Disappointment

During a visit to the palace, Prince Clem Agba, the former Minister, expressed gratitude for his appointment as a minister by former President Muhammadu Buhari and acknowledged the palace’s role in the process.

However, Oba Ewuare II, in response, expressed his disappointment with Agba’s failure to reciprocate the goodwill he received by promoting equal development across all three senatorial zones of the state.

The King emphasized that divisive politics should be avoided and urged all Edo indigenes to utilize their positions of influence to attract development and improve the lives of the people.

Below-Par Performance in Budget and Planning Ministry

Additionally, Oba Ewuare II criticized Prince Clem Agba’s performance during his tenure as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

The monarch asserted that Agba’s performance fell below expectations, suggesting a lack of effective execution in his duties.