You Can’t Tell Me Peter Obi Is Different – Femi Kuti

Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, has revealed why no family member of his will vote for any of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to be President of Nigeria.

In a viral video, Kuti stated that Obi cannot be regarded as a saint because he once ran alongside Atiku in 2019.

Faulting Tinubu, the musician revealed that his nite club was raided countless times during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

He said, “Why would I support Tinubu? Please don’t get me angry. I believe Peter Obi and Atiku are friends for him to be his Vice President if they had won the last election, so why should I not have doubts?

“My family has not supported any political party, we just sit and watch. We would not support anyone because we are heartbroken.

“If Obi wins and things change, then we’ll jubilate but no one should tell me not to have my doubts about him. I can’t tell you what to do with your life.

“Stop threatening me that you’ll burn the shrine or insult my children. Stop that. When Fela was against Abiola, you voted for him, same thing about Obasanjo

.

“If you tell me Obi is different, but he went to greet Babangida, Obasanjo, that makes me skeptical

“My family believes these political elites are part of the problem of this country. I have my reservations about Peter Obi and you cannot tell me what to think.

“How would you ask me if I like Tinubu, when he was Governor he raided the shrine so many times. We had a big battle with Tinubu closing the shrine.

“I just love to play my music and don’t want anything from anybody. I’ve always believed in the youth just like my father. My children are youths and I have to see life like there’s light at the end of a tunnel,” Femi said.