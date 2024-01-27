You are Doing Well, Obasanjo Tells Adeleke

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again commended Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state for his commendable performance, urging the Governor not to derail as a people’s Governor.

The elder statesman who attended the conferment of the title of Baba Oba of Joga-Orile on Governor Adeleke on Friday evening said almighty God has guided Senator Adeleke to be performing very well and prayed that God will not forsake him.

“ You are doing well with God’s grace. You must continue on that path. The good Lord who is guiding and directing you will not forsake you”, the former President noted.

He affirmed that he valued the Governor’s respect for elders, explaining how the Governor declared he wouldn’t go for the event unless he (Obasanjo) blessed the occasion.

Also speaking, the host Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state who recalled his long term. affiliation with the Adeleke family said the chieftaincy title brought golden memory of the first executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

According to the Governor, the conferment of the title on Governor Adeleke is a celebration of the good memories of the late Isiaka Adeleke, declaring that “ we are for families, not politics.

Prince Abiodun who said the event was his first public function at Yewa since he won at the Supreme Court said the gathering brought great emotions but noted that it is also a celebration of grace and mercy of God on the Adeleke family.

The host king, Oba Adeyemi Adekeye who also celebrated his birthday on Friday said the first holder of the title was the late Governor Isiaka Adeleke, emotionally noting that “ after the transition of Dey Gov, we deem it right and proper to bestow the honour on my brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“ God who took away my brother, Isiaka is the one who returned the Governorship to the Adelekes through my brother, the new Baba Oba. You will live long with grace, mercy and divine shield”, the royal father prayed.

He however told dignitaries that he got due approval and blessing from the Timi of Ede Land, His Royal Highness, Muniru Adesola Lawal, who was also present at the occasion.

Governor Adeleke in his response to the new title said he dedicated the memory of his late brother, describing the occasion as “ a celebration of life” and a worthy remembrance of my brother, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

“ I thank Kabiyesi for returning the title to my family. I will keep the flag flying”, Governor Adeleke promised.

He expresses deep appreciation to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Dapo Abiodun and his team; Chief (Mrs) Yeyeluwa Dupe Adeleke Sanni; the state Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; the House Speaker, Hon Adewale Egbedun; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; publishers of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu; members of the Executive Council among others.