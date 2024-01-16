‘You are Doing Well,’ IGP Tells Olukoyede

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede on his sterling efforts in fighting economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption since he assumed office, pointing out that he is doing well on his job.

He gave the commendation in Abuja on Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Force Headquarters when Olukoyede paid him a courtesy visit. Egbetokun said, “I warmly welcome you and congratulate you on your appointment. You are doing well and Mr. President has a lot of confidence in you”.

The IGP expressed delight with the works of the EFCC, describing the Commission “as a good child of the Police” and promised enhanced support for the Commission. “We are proud to have the EFCC as our child. We will continue to support you”, he said.

Earlier in his speech, Olukoyede applauded the Police for nurturing the EFCC from infancy and expressed delight with the existing synergy between the two Agencies. “We are proud of the nurturing we received from the Police and solicit more support, cooperation and collaboration given the specialized nature of our works”, he said.

He drew the attention of the IGP to the need for a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between the Police and the EFCC to address issues of overlapping of operations. “There is no need to dissipate energy investigating similar cases. We can come up with an MoU to properly address such issues”, he said. He called for better mutual understanding, promising that the EFCC would continue to leverage on its relationship with the Police for enhanced collaboration with it.