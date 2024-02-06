You Are Custodians of ICPC’s Future – Chairman Tells New Officers

A total of 266 officers newly recruited by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) today graduated from the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), after six weeks of intense and rigorous training.

The Chairman of ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN who inspected the officers on parade, said that the event marked a significant milestone not just for the graduates ready to embark upon new professional journeys but also for the ICPC which thrives on the fresh energy and perspective each of them brings.

Dr. Aliyu stated that the newly recruited officers had been immersed in a rigorous and dedicated training programme that was designed to, not only impact knowledge but also to instill a sense of integrity and justice.

He said, “As custodians of integrity and justice, you are entrusted with a duty that demands unwavering dedication, selflessness, and unyielding resolve. You are the guardians of the ICPC’s future and as you step into your roles, always remember the core values that bind us together as upholders of the law, impartiality, and discipline.”