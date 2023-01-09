Yoruba Nation: One Killed, Two Cops Injured At Lagos Rally

The Lagos State Police Command has said one person was killed while two police officers were injured during a clash between Yoruba nation agitators and its operatives on Monday.

The clash happened at the Ojota area of Lagos in the early hours of the day.

According to the commands Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, normalcy was returned following intervention of the police.

He wrote in a statement, “In the early hours of today, miscreants masquerading as Yoruba Nation Agitators came out in their hundreds, disrupting social and commercial activities at Ojota area of the State.

“A team of police officers, comprising Alausa Division and the Raid Respond Squad (RRS) promptly stepped in to disperse the unlawful gathering and prevent a breakdown of law and order. The miscreants attacked the police, shooting, and destroyed two vehicles in the process.

“One person has been confirmed dead, while two police officers shot by the miscreants are currently receiving treatment. Four suspects have been arrested and investigations have commenced.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored to the area. Lagosians are urged to go about their lawful businesses as measures have been put in place to prevent further breakdown of law and order; and keen monitoring of the situation continues.

“It is imperative to state unequivocally that the Lagos State Police Command will not allow any person or group of persons, under whatever guise, disrupt the peace currently enjoyed in the State.

“ADDENDUM: RRS officers and patrol vehicles were shot at by several pump-action-rifle-wielding miscreants.

“DPO Alausa, CSP Elizabeth Opadola, escaped by whiskers.”