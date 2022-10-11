Yoruba Elders Will Beg Obasanjo To Support Tinubu – Ogunlewe

Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, has said Yoruba elders will prevail on former president Olusegun Obasanjo to support the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Obasanjo’s body language is currently tilted towards Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, despite not publicly endorsing anyone.

This is despite Tinubu paying him a visit recently over his presidential ambition.

However, speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Ogunlewe said if persuaded appropriately, Obasanjo will consider supporting Tinubu.

“Obasanjo will support Tinubu at the end of the day. Nobody should worry about that. We will beg him to support us. The first thing you must do is to canvass your position and let him know that you are better than the other person. Obasanjo is a reasonable person.

“Persuade him and show what you can do and he will follow you. It is when your stuff is low that is when he cannot support you. You must match him with intelligence because the Obasanjo I know will never follow you blindly.

“There is no sentiment in choosing our leaders again. We have experimented enough. Countries that are at par with us 20 years ago are now far ahead of us. Somebody must restore the glory of this country. If we don’t elect a credible person as president in 2023, we are going to be in trouble. I am so optimistic that with a president like Bola Tinubu choosing the best team, Nigeria’s lost glory will be restored,” he said.