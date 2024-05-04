Yemi Alade Slams Nigerians for Taking Sides in Afrobeats Feud

Renowned Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has publicly expressed her concern over the escalating economic difficulties facing Nigerians. Known for her hit song ‘Johnny,’ Alade recently voiced her frustrations about the rising costs of fuel and electricity, along with the challenging climate and overall cost of living that are affecting citizens across the nation.

In her critique, Alade pointed out the severe impact of these economic pressures on everyday life. Her commentary extends beyond mere observation, as she also criticized the public’s engagement with trivial matters on social media. Specifically, she highlighted how some Nigerians are preoccupied with celebrity disputes online rather than uniting to demand better conditions and governance from their leaders.

She shared on X, “Electricity tariffs and fuel are at a 400% increase. Naira to $ is dancing alanta. The weather is unbearably hot.

“People are busy being wicked to each other with daily increases in prices. Salaries have not been increased. Afrobeat artists are making the mess, and you’re picking sides instead of facing our government.”