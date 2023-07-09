Yari Regains Freedom From DSS Custody

Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara State and senator representing Zamfara West, has regained his freedom from the custody of the Department of State Services.

This was disclosed by the lawmaker representing Kano South, Senator Sumaila Kawu ( NNPP, Kano South), who wrote on Facebook: “God the owner of the generation, Senator Yari is free, we thank God, the leader that has no end.”

Reports have it that Yari was arrested by the secret police after receiving a call from the director-general, Yusuf Bichi, to report at the DSS headquarters for an urgent discussion.

The details of Yari’s detention were still sketchy at the time of filling this report.