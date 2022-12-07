Yahoo Boy Reveals How He Spent N225m Collected From British Lady

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested one Iredia Endurance for alleged fraud.

Endurance, who claimed to be 19-years old was recently arrested by the Commission sequel to a petition by one Chrstine Brown, a British citizen, alleging that the suspect defrauded her of £450,000.

Upon arrest, the suspect confessed he received £250,000.00 from the complainant in Bitcoin, FedEx and gift cards.

On what he did with the money, the suspect averred that they were expanded on cars, gold chains, and landed properties, among others.

Some of the items recovered from the suspect include mobile phones, laptops, sim cards and landed property.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.