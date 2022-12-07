News

Yahoo Boy Reveals How He Spent N225m Collected From British Lady

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
34

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested one Iredia Endurance for alleged fraud.

Endurance, who claimed to be 19-years old was recently arrested by the Commission sequel to a petition by one Chrstine Brown, a British citizen, alleging that the suspect defrauded her of £450,000.

Upon arrest, the suspect confessed he received £250,000.00 from the complainant in Bitcoin, FedEx and gift cards.

On what he did with the money, the suspect averred that they were expanded on cars, gold chains, and landed properties, among others.

Some of the items recovered from the suspect include mobile phones, laptops, sim cards and landed property.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
34

Related Articles

Duoye Diri

Diri Inaugurates PDP Senatorial Campaign Councils

9 hours ago
Nigeria Customs

Ogun Customs Generates N58m, Impound 73 Trailer Load Of Rice In 10 Months

9 hours ago
Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari Assures West African Leaders Of Free, Fair Election

1 day ago
Army troops

Troops Neutralise Bandits In Kaduna

1 day ago