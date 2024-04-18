Yahaya Bello: We Will No Longer Tolerate Obstruction of Our Operations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has warned members of the public that it is a criminal offence to obstruct officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties.

The commission stated that Section 38(2)(a(b) of the EFCC Establishment Act makes it an offence to prevent officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties. Culprits risk a jail term of not less than five years.

The EFCC gave the warning in a statement signed by the Head, Media Publications, Dele Oyewale, following the activities of thugs during the barricade of the house of former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, by its operatives on Tuesday.

“This warning becomes necessary against the background of the increasing tendency by persons and groups under investigation by the Commission to take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.

“On several occasions, operatives of the Commission have had to exercise utmost restraint in the face of such provocation to avoid a breakdown of law and order. Regrettably, such disposition is being construed as a sign of weakness.

“The Commission, therefore, warns that it will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by any person or organisation to obstruct its operation as such will be met with appropriate punitive actions,” the statement concluded.