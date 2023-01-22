Yahaya Bello Still Campaigning For Tinubu – APC

The All Progressives Congress has reacted to a report that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has “tactically withdrawn support for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over imagined political permutations on the state governorship election scheduled for November.

According to the APC, the story is maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of it’s author and sponsors.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the publicity secretary, Felix Morka.

It read in part, “Governor Yahaya Bello who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner for our Party’s Candidate, leading a massively successful outreach to youth voters across the country.

“This FAKE NEWS, ostensibly intended to float an imagined rift between Governor Yahaya Bello and Honourable James Faleke, Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, is the desperate and disgraceful conjecture of opposition elements unsettled by our Party’s giant campaign strides. Both loyal Party men are unquestionably committed and working tirelessly for the resounding victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.

“We urge our Party compatriots and all Nigerians to disregard this fake news.”