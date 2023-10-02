Yahaya Bello Hails Ilebaye on Winning BBNaija All-Stars Show

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has hailed Ilebaye Odiniya for winning the BBNaija All-Stars Reality TV Show.

Ilebaye, who is a native of Kogi State, was announced as the winner of the show, winning the sim of N120m for being the last housemate.

In a statement by his aide, Onogwu Mohammed, Governor Bello described Ilebaye, a criminology graduate of Salem University, Lokoja, as a true trendsetter and Kogi’s pride.

“I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Kog, Ilebaye Odiniya, for emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season reality television show.

“Ilebaye, you are a trendsetter and Kogi’s pride, who has excelled in both academic and social spheres.

“This victory is a testament to your brilliance, intellect and maturity. Your determination, resilience, and poise set you apart during the three months you spent in the house,” he said.