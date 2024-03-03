Xavi Makes Big Three Lineup Changes for Athletic Club Clash

FC Barcelona’s head coach, Xavi Hernandez, is set to implement three significant lineup alterations as his team prepares to face Athletic Club in a La Liga showdown in Bilbao on Sunday night.

Following bitter rivals Real Madrid’s contentious 2-2 draw at Valencia on Saturday evening, a victory for Barcelona could narrow the gap to the league leaders to just six points.

However, securing a win at San Mames won’t come easy, as the hosts ride high on the momentum of reaching the Copa del Rey final just days ago. Adding to the challenge, former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde’s squad holds the psychological edge after eliminating Barcelona from the same competition in a grueling extra-time encounter last month.

Xavi remains steadfast in his assessment that Barcelona performed well in the 4-2 loss but acknowledges the need for improvement. He emphasizes the importance of playing with a “more vertical” approach and being “more effective” in their gameplay, especially in one of Spain’s most intimidating arenas.

“I think it was a good match. We have to dominate the game more,” Xavi asserted, underlining his expectations for his players’ performance. As Barcelona gears up for a critical fixture, Xavi’s strategic adjustments aim to propel the team towards a crucial victory in the ongoing title race.