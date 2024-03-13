Sports

Xavi Excited as Barcelona Reach Champions League Quarter-finals

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Barcelona clinched a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Napoli on Tuesday, booking their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-2 aggregate triumph. Under the guidance of Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona surged ahead early on with goals from Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo, setting a promising tone for the match.

However, Napoli fought back resiliently, with Amir Rrahmani’s goal injecting tension into the encounter. As the Italian champions pressed for an equalizer, Barcelona faced moments of anxiety. Yet, their determination paid off when Robert Lewandowski sealed the win with a close-range finish.

Despite Napoli’s efforts, Barcelona’s solid defense and clinical finishing proved decisive, securing their passage to the quarter-finals. For the five-time Champions League winners, this marks a significant milestone, as they advance to the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2020.

“We’re in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after four years, it’s the moment to enjoy that,” Barca coach Xavi told Movistar.

“We played a great game, the team gave everything, we dominated in many moments … (I’m) very proud.”

