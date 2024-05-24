Xavi Bids Farewell to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has expressed gratitude to the club after his two and a half years at the helm concluded. He extended his thanks to the board of directors, sporting directors, and President Joan Laporta, who ultimately decided to end his tenure just a month after affirming their confidence in him.

During his time as manager, Xavi led Barcelona to a Spanish Supercup and a La Liga title, transforming the team that he took over in 9th place. His period in charge was also marked by his commitment to developing young talent, with 18 players making their first-team debuts under his guidance.

Full letter below:

“Dear friends, on Sunday my stage on the bench of Barca will end. It’s never easy to leave the club of your life, but I’m very proud, after two and a half years at the head of a dressing room that has been like a second family.”

“I want to thank the fans for the support and affection, who have always been by my side and have shown me the same love at all times as in my footballing stage.”

“From Sunday I will be one more fan in the stands, either now at the Olympic Stadium or in a few months at the New Camp Nou. Because before I was a player or a coach, I am a Barcelona fan and I only want the best for the club of my life”

“Worked with a great group of players and an awesome staff. Thanks to all of them we have been achieving the proposed objectives, culminating last year with a League and a Super Cup. This season things haven’t gone as we wanted, but we’ve let it go and helped grow a new generation of young footballers from La Masia that inspire all Barcelona fans”

“Thank you very much to all. To the fans, the players, the staff, the club employees, the President, the Board of Directors, the sporting directors, the media and everyone with whom I have shared the journey over these two and a half seasons.

“I wish the best to the club that I carry in my heart. Long live Barca”.