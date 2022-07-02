Wulari: Zulum Unveils Road, 30-bed Health Centre

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday commissioned a 2.17-kilometre road with drainage, and a 30-bed primary health centre, both at Wulari community in Maiduguri.

The new road opens up access to Wulari and connects it with Maiduguri’s city centre. The long road begins from around the Ramat Polytechnic on the Maiduguri airport road, down to Wulari.

The 30-bed healthcare centre was built in an area that used to be notorious for prostitution and other antisocial and criminal activities.

The area was cleared by the State Government after which Governor Zulum demanded to know from Wulari community leaders, what project they needed in place of the criminals’ den. The leaders asked for a healthcare centre.

The fully fenced, tiled and landscaped health centre has two general wards for males and females, and it is equipped with diagnostic facilities, a solar electricity system and water facilities.

Governor Zulum, in his remark at the commissioning said beyond unveiling, what was far more important was for officials of the State’s Ministry of Health to ensure delivery of medical services to citizens through functionality of diagnostic equipment and the constant availability of doctors, nurses and other health personnel.

Zulum directed that services must be made constant to people who need them.

He recalled his administration’s efforts in the last three years in the area of healthcare.

“Within three years, we were able to construct and equip over 200 healthcare centres across Borno State, and employed over 700 medical workers combining doctors, nurses and midwives, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers, and we deployed them to make our hospitals and primary healthcare centres work” Zulum said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Professor Mohammed Arab Alhaji took time to give an impressive overview of achievements of the Zulum administration in the area of healthcare.

He also recalled that the site of the commissioned health centre at Wulari was something majority of responsible residents seriously despised and now thank Governor Zulum for converting what was a big problem into a project with potentials for high benefits to the community and rest of humanity.

… Governor dispatches N300m drugs for women

Meanwhile, after commissioning Wulari road and health centre, Governor Zulum also, on Friday at the same venue, launched and ordered the distribution of free maternal care drugs and consumables worth over N300 million.

The drugs and other consumables were allocated to different primary healthcare centres for free prescriptive distribution to pregnant women, nursing mothers and their infants.

The Governor directed the State’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services to ensure none of the drugs is sold in whatever form since they are meant to be given free of charge for maternal health services.

The Wulari events for commissioning of road and primary healthcare centre were attended by hundreds of community residents who trooped out in joyous appreciation.

Top Government officials, amongst them, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Secretary to Borno State Government, Usman Jiddah Shuwa, Head of Service, Barrister Solomon Malgwi, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Professor Isa Marte Hussaini, Commissioners, Advisers and Assistants were there to support the Governor.