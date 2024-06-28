Worst Heartbreak Led Me to My Husband – Sharon Ooja

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Egwurube has opened up about her inspiring journey to finding love with her husband, Ugo Nwoke. The couple celebrated their traditional wedding in Abuja on Thursday.

In an interview with BellaNaija, Sharon revealed that she met Ugo after enduring her “worst heartbreak.”

Introduced by one of her sisters, Sharon initially hesitated but eventually accepted Ugo’s persistent relationship proposal.

She said: “My love story is one that I would say is sort of a miracle. I had just recovered from what I considered the worst heartbreak of my life. I was filming and my sister called that a friend of hers wanted to speak with me. I said, ‘Please, I’m not in the mood. I don’t want to talk to anybody.’

“However, she went ahead and gave him my number and he is really, really smart. I was like, ‘Who is this person?’ I didn’t speak as much as we should have. Months passed, he kept on trying to reach out to me. I was like, ‘This guy is persistent.’

“We kept on having cute conversations. It was just one conversation that struck me. We spoke for about three hours. And I was like, ‘I think I like this guy.’ And then I travelled and I realised that he hadn’t called me for two days and then I said, ‘Why didn’t you call me?’ He was like, ‘Well, it seemed like you told me that you were gonna go out and have fun.’ I was like, ‘Yeah. I don’t think I want to be single no more.’

“The rest is history. We dated for two and half months and then I was engaged in the third month. And we married two months after that.”