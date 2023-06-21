Headline

World Leaders Eager To Meet With Tinubu In Paris – Alake

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

No less than four foreign leaders have requested to meet with President Bola Tinubu in Paris, France where he is expected to participate in the New Global Financial Pact Summit organised by President Emmanuel Macron.

The countries expressing interest to expand economic cooperation are France, the United States, Switzerland among others, as President Tinubu works to network in a bid to attract greater foreign investment to the country.

This was disclosed by his Special Adviser, Dele Alake.

More to follow…

