World Cup Dream Has Come To An End – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has lamented that his dream to win the world cup for Portugal had come to an end.

Portugal were on Saturday knocked out of the Qatar 2022 world cup by Morocco who now proceeded to face defending champions France in the semifinals.

Reacting on social media, Ronaldo stated that he gave his best in the fight to win Portugal the world cup but lamemted that the struggle was over.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five appearances, I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

“Sadly, yesterday the dream ended. It’s not worth reacting to heat(Sic). I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

“Not much more to say for now. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted… Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions.”