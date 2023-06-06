World Bank Rates Ekiti High On Intervention Programs

World Bank Acknowledges Ekiti State’s Effective Approach to Intervention Programs

The World Bank has expressed its commendation for the Ekiti State Government’s exceptional implementation of various intervention programs aimed at providing relief to the people.

Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, the Country Director of the World Bank in Nigeria, conveyed this appreciation during a Governor’s Town Hall meeting in Ado-Ekiti.

He praised the state’s steering committee for aligning with the Bank’s policy objectives and emphasized the success of the Ekiti Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (EK-CARES) Program.

Successful Collaboration and Leadership Garner Praise

Chaudhuri lauded the Ekiti state government for actively participating in the EK-CARES program and investing significant resources to benefit the people of the state.

He attributed the program’s achievements to the exemplary leadership and commitment demonstrated by former Governor Kayode Fayemi and Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The World Bank official highlighted the gratitude expressed by the beneficiaries towards the state government, the Federal Government, and the World Bank for their collective efforts in improving livelihoods following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor’s Commitment to Reforms and Transparent Governance

Governor Oyebanji reaffirmed his dedication to implementing substantive reforms and ensuring transparency in governance.

He emphasized his government’s focus on intervention programs that uplift the quality of life for the people of Ekiti State.

The Governor proudly declared the state’s ambition to be recognized as the best in the implementation of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Program.

He also announced a disbursement of over #1.3 billion towards the second verification assessment and expressed gratitude towards the World Bank and other stakeholders for their support in driving the state’s programs.