World Bank Partners NYSC To Empower Corps Members

The World Bank has stated its readiness to partner the National Youth Service Corps on youth empowerment, job creation and skills development for Corps Members.

The Lead Economist of the World Bank Youth Employment and Skills Development Team, Elena Glinskaya disclosed this today during a courtesy visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

The team leader of the World Bank group, who commended the National Youth Service Corps for introducing Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development into the Orientation Course programme added that the vocational training in camp has helped a large number of Corps Members to become self-reliant.

She stated that the team was also interested in learning from NYSC’s vast knowledge and experience in the area of youth empowerment.

“Anyone who is working on issues of youth employment in Nigeria must learn about the NYSC programme. This is a well-established programme that has helped youths and we will like to know as much as possible about your programme”, She said.

In his response, the Director General of National Youth Service Corps Brigadier General YD Ahmed said the Scheme was established for the promotion of national unity and integration.

Ahmed also stated that the Scheme has been at the forefront of empowering Corps Members with vocational skills while at the Orientation Camp since 2012, which has made thousands of Ex-Corps Members self-reliant in different vocations.

He informed the World Bank team that one of the focal points of his five-point policy thrust is to advance the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the Scheme.

He reiterated his administration’s strong determination to promoting self-reliance among the Corps Members.

The Director General also applauded the World Bank for the kind gesture of assistance.