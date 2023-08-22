Workers, Nigerians Suffering, Labour Tells FG

The National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather, and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), representing Organised Labour, has called on the Federal Government to institute measures that alleviate the effects of petrol subsidy removal, as it has caused hardship, particularly among Nigerians who are part of the workforce.

The union emphasized the necessity for the government to implement domestic policies that contribute to enhancing the economy and the well-being of the populace.

Mr. Babatunde Olatunji, the President of NUCFRLANMPE, conveyed these concerns during the inaugural session of the 31st annual industrial relations seminar themed ‘Social Dialogue as a Vehicle for Promoting Decent Work and Industrial Harmony.’ He expressed his regret over the repercussions of the fuel subsidy removal on citizens, especially those who are employed.

Olatunji said: “We plead with the government to hasten up and come out with policies to lessen the suffering Nigerians, especially workers are going through because of the removal of subsidy on Petrol. Nigerians are suffering.

“It is time to revive the local refineries, build infrastructure such as road networks and electricity supply as well as develop the iron and steel sector which is key to economic growth.

“Insecurity should be tackled, multiple taxation, rent and charges should be regulated to allow manufacturing companies survive and promote Gross Domestic Products in Nigeria.”

Olatunji noted that economic issues in the nation were affecting industrial relations saying “One of the effects is job losses arising from factory closure and redundancy. Some managements have devised strange practices such as outsourcing and contract staffing which are odd to normal employment practices.”