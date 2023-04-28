Workers Days FG Declares May 1 Public Holiday

In honor of this year’s Workers Day commemoration, the Federal Government has proclaimed Monday, May 1, a holiday.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the announcement was made by Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of the Interior.

Aregbesola praised workers for their grit, perseverance, and sacrifice in a statement released on Friday and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, noting that their efforts were largely responsible for Nigeria’s greatness and the respect it now enjoys among other countries.

The minister declared, “There is dignity in labor; we must devote ourselves to our work because it is essential to nation-building.”

“The end of work is productivity,” he said, urging employees to adopt the productivity culture. Productivity is what results in the satisfactory delivery of goods and services as well as the generation of wealth.

Therefore, it is the road to both individual and national prosperity.

The minister exhorts workers to improve their craft in line with President Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s (retd) drive to modernize the means of government and ensure that every Nigerian receives the greatest possible benefit from the country.

The minister praised all security services for their accomplishments in the fight against crime nationwide and urged them to continue using all available resources to thwart criminals whenever they reared their heads.