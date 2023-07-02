Work With Tinubu, APC Leadership Urges Akpabio

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged members of the National Assembly to foster a spirit of collaboration with the executive branch of government, prioritizing the collective welfare of Nigerians.

This call to action was delivered by the APC’s National Chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, during a visit by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and a group of senators paying their respects for the Sallah festival at Senator Adamu’s residence in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Adamu said, “I congratulate you and your deputy on your emergence as the President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate, respectively. Your emergence was a great relief to the party. Contests for offices are over; it is now time for governance. There must be effective collaboration between the legislature and the executive in the overall interest of our people.

“Nigerians expect a lot through you and that can only be achieved through a united legislature and the executive working in sync in a bipartisan manner. As the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, you have the knowledge, experience and what it takes for the two arms of government to work in harmony for the peace and development of our country.”