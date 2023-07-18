Work As Allies, Kwara Gov Tells CSOs, CBOs

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has called on Civil Society Organizations (CSO) and Community Base Organizations (CBO) to work as allies or partners with Kwara State Government to achieve the same goal with the best result attainable.

The Governor said this today at the Action Aid’s Local Rights Program (LRP) learning close-out meeting in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, who represented the Governor said Kwara State Government and CSO should partner to achieve the same goal, which is the development of the people of Kwara State. He called their attention to the fact that the government does not have all the resources to solve all challenges of the State at the same time.

He however commended all the CSOs and CBOs that continue to work with the government and communities on issues bodering on development and mutual benefits.

AbdulRahman said the administration is making great efforts to ensure that what the present government gives to the people is what the people want, which is the true way to fight poverty and underdevelopment to a halt.

The Governor said based on the intention of spreading the dividends of democracy to underserved communities and demographies, especially women and young people, this administration has made unprecedented investments in basic education, primary healthcare, support for smallholder farmers, and gender mainstreaming.

The Governor applauded Actionaid’s Local Rights Programme (LRP) for their interventions across 18 communities in Kwara State, especially in Asa, Irepodun, and Kaiama local government areas, basically touching at least one local government in each of the three senatorial districts.

Earlier the Actionaid country director, represented by Mr. Kehinde Arowosegbe said the organization’s collaborative effort with the Kwara State government had helped out in achieving the great level of achievement ActionAid has on the LRP project.